Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of EGLX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.