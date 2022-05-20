EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $13.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.98. The stock had a trading volume of 842,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $419.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

