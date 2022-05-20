Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $19.61 million and $138,558.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004700 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 80.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,231.39 or 0.99970237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,269,708 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

