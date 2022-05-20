Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,146 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $49,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 39.3% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,518,000 after buying an additional 220,105 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

