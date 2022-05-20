Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.47% of LPL Financial worth $60,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after buying an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $313,205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.62. 25,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

