Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $54.58 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260,088 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $54,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

TROW traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.80. 113,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,407. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

