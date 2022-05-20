Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $59,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 103,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,914. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

