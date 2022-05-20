Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $75.48 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,481,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.
Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.