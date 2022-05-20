Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $75.48 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,481,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 174,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.