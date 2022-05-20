Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $64,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,746,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.12.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.
Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.