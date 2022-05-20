Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $57,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average is $206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

