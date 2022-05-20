Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 279,777 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,777 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $85,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

T stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,604,392. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

