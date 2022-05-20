EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 124.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.