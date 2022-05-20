Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Director Jason Stankowski Sells 61,945 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $436,712.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 397,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,350.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Stankowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $204,708.75.

EPSN stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

