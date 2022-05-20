Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 178 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.45 and a 200 day moving average of $356.48. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.