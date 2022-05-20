Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,843 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,263,000 after buying an additional 473,216 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after buying an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,857.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after buying an additional 646,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,112,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,753,372 shares of company stock valued at $135,463,101 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

