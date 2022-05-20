Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,491,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 392,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

LRGF opened at $39.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.