Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 21.31 and a 200-day moving average of 31.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

