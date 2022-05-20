Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after buying an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,214,000 after buying an additional 110,285 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $67.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

