Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,797,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

