Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Scotiabank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 6,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 36.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,807,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,408 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

