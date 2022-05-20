Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $84.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.74.

NYSE EQR opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

