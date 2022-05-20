Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.81.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $15,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

