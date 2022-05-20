Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

