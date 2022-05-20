ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.37. 5,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,739. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

