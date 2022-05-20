ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.