ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,104. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.