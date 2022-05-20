European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. European Wax Center posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million.

EWCZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $537,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in European Wax Center by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,933,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after acquiring an additional 249,649 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in European Wax Center by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in European Wax Center by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 329,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

