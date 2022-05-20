Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

EVH opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

