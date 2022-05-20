Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($50.54) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,316 ($40.88).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,506 ($30.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The company has a market cap of £23.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,821.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,101.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

