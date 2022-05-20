Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,800

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,316 ($40.88).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,540 ($31.31) on Thursday. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,821.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,101.44. The stock has a market cap of £23.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

