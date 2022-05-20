Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 5.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 124,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

