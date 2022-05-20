Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.11 Million

Analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report $581.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.00 million and the highest is $582.82 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $509.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.63. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.