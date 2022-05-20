Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires $72,466.34 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $497.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James cut their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 470,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 214,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

