Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Jude Schramm Sells 2,500 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

