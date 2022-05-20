Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

