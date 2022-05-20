Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.27.

Shares of FOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Finance Of America Companies had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

