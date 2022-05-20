Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000.

IGOV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. 2,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,895. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $53.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

