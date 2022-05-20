Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $81,546,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 240,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 387.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.38.

HCA traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $200.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.54 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

