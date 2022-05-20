Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,604. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

