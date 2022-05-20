Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

