Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $2,313,480. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,074. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.29 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

