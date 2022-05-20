Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,888,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.09. 46,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.82 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.