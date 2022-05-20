Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.28% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,074. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

