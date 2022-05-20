Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,651 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.07. 23,562,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823,384. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.60 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $327.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

