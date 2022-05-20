Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 50,029 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,014 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39.

