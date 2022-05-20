Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.00. 3,517,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,852. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.45.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

