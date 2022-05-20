Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.11. 4,501,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.