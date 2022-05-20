Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 6,365,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.88 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

