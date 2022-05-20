Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,871,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,254,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.62.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

