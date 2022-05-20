Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 2,045,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.30%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

